TALMO - Robert Herman “Robby” Kinney, 41, Talmo, entered into rest Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Mr. Kinney was born in Decatur, a son of Steve and Jane Voils Kinney, Jefferson. Mr. Kinney was a graduate of Toccoa Falls College where he earned his Bachelors Degree in Sports Management, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, and was a School Resource Officer with the Gwinnett County School System Police Department having formerly worked 10 years with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his wife, Candace “Candi” Lee Kinney, Talmo; two sons, Robert Bradlee Kinney and John Morgan Kinney, Talmo; brother, Stephen Kinney and his wife Tara, St. Mary’s; sister, Ginger Lane, Bethlehem; mieces and nephews, Mary Grace, Elsie, Virginia, Kaden, Dakota, Jasper, Kaylee, Brantlee, Hank and Patton.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from the Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Michael Helms and the Rev. Jeff Greer officiating. Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs and maintain a social distancing of six feet.
The family will receive friends from 2-9 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Evans Funeral Home. Guests are asked to maintain a social distancing of six feet and abide by the recommended guidelines set forth by the State of Georgia concerning public gatherings in regards to the Coronavirus outbreak.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robby Kinney Memorial Fund, c/o First Baptist Church of Jefferson, 81 Institute Street, Jefferson, Ga. 30549 or to https://Pushpay.com/g/fbcjefferson memo Robby Kinney Memorial Fund.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.
