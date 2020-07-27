COMMERCE - Robert Hollis Jordan, 84, Commerce, husband of 59 years to Betty Jane Anglin Jordan, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Robert was born in Atlanta on July 18, 1936, son of the late James Clifford Jordan and Pearlie Mae Frix Jordan. He was a carpenter specializing in floor covering and an active member of Macedonia Holiness Church in Danielsville as long as his health permitted. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed attending singings.
Survivors include his wife, Betty; and two sons, Robert David Jordan and Steve Hollis Jordan.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Thelma Purcell, Jimmy Jordan, J.C. Jordan, L.C. Jordan, Elsie Hunter, William Jordan and James Jordan.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date at the convience of the family.
Berry Funeral Home and Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family of Mr. Robert Hollis Jordan.
