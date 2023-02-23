LULA - Robert Howard Jordan, 90, Lula, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Born on October 13, 1932, in Alto, he was a son of the late Chalmers Howard Jordan and Willie Pearl Segars Jordan. Mr. Jordan was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. For 37 years he was in the fur trade industry. Mr. Jordan also owned and operated Katfish Korner for some years, and was a poultry grower for 14 years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed big game hunting in Canada, Alaska, Africa and the United States. Some of his favorite passtimes were watching wildlife shows, as well as Johnny Carson (which he never missed) and he was an avid reader.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alexa Jones Armstrong.
Survivors include wife of 69 years, Oletha Louise Davidson Jordan, Lula; daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy Cochran (Randy), Baldwin, and Teresa Martin (Ronald), Alto; grandchildren, Jake Robert Stargel and Cody Rex Martin; brother, Swayne Jordan, Alto; sister, Virginia Jordan, Alto; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Friday, February 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with Dr. Kent Barrett officiating and military honors provided by the Grant Reeves Veteran’s Honor Guard. Interment will follow in the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. David Harbin officiating. In the case of inclement weather, the graveside service will be held in the chapel.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 24, 2023, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
