TALMO - Robert Hutchinson McEver, 94, Talmo, entered into rest Monday, December 21, 2020.
Mr. McEver was born in Talmo, a son of the late R.H. “Hubert” and Florence Carter McEver, was a member and Deacon of the Talmo Baptist Church, Johnnies Hill Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and the Shriners. Mr. McEver, along with his father and brothers, owned and operated the R.H. McEver Packing Company for many years, employing many people of the area and producing the famous McEver Brand of pork and beef products still sold in stores today.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McEver is preceded by his wife of 70 years, Caroldene Blackstock McEver; sisters, Sarah McEver Kinney and Peggy McEver Griffin; and brothers, Joe Carter McEver and Lloyd McEver.
Survivors include a daughter, Julie Kirksey and her husband Tim, Dacula; son, Chip McEver and his wife Myra, Talmo; brother, Wylie McEver and his wife Shirley, Dawsonville; sister, Rachael Farmer and her husband Rex, Brookton Community; four grandchildren, Courtney Philips, Chris Kirksey and his wife Carol, Mac McEver and his wife Timberlie, and Jonathan McEver and his wife Allison; 10 great-grandchildren, Hallie, Trey, Jett, Brooks, Hart and Haylen McEver, Caylor and Cooper Philips and Chloe and Niko Kirksey also survive.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from the Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Spence officiating. All those attending are asked to maintain safe social distancing and please wear protective masks. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Mac McEver, Jonathan McEver, Chris Kirksey, Jett, Brooks and Trey McEver. Honorary pallbearers are Hart McEver and Caylor and Cooper Phillips.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Robert McEver to the Food Bank of Talmo Baptist Church, 475 Main Street, Talmo, Georgia 30575 or to the Hospice of Northeast Georgia, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 222, Gainesville, Georgia 30501.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
