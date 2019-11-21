LOGANVILLE - Robert J. "Rusty" Johnston, Jr., 55, Loganville, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
He was born on October 13, 1964
He is survived by his wife, Laurie A. Johnston; parents Robert J. Johnston Sr. (Helen Johnston), and Linda L. Martin (Kenneth Martin); sibling, Robin Buschell; step-children, Billy and Kayla Bonner; grandchildren, Trey, Kasey and Isabell Bonner; nephews, Chad and Jeremy Buschell; and niece, Kaylee Buschell Frantz.
He graduated from Lithonia High School. He was a member of Lifepoint Community Church in Loganville, and sang on the praise team. He was loved so much by so many and will forever be missed.
He was a loving and kind family man and friend that was so loved. Rusty worked for Southeastern Casework in Braselton, and loved the Dallas Cowboys, frisbee and singing.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Lifepoint Community Church, 3625 Brookview Dr., Loganville, Ga., 30052.
