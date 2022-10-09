JEFFERSON - Robert James Goodwin, 79, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, October 7, 2022.
Mr. Goodwin was born in Ocala, Florida, a son of the late Thomas Andrew Goodwin and the late Tinnie Mae Greenwood Goodwin. Mr. Goodwin was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a member of the Methodist faith and retired from General Motors after 42 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Lorraine Young Goodwin; son, Robert James Goodwin Jr.; daughters, Melinda Longoria and Lori Elizabeth Goodwin; brother, George Goodwin; sister, Frances Trotter; and step-son, James McWhirter.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
