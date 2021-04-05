JEFFERSON - Robert Jesse “Bobby” Phillips, 68, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Mr. Phillips was born in Athens, the son of the late Jesse Edward Phillips and Inez Tench Phillips of Jefferson. Mr. Phillips was retired from the U.S. Air Force, served in Desert Storm and was a Gold Circle Member of the VFW.
Survivors in addition to his mother is a sister, Susan Phillips, Jefferson; uncle, Buddy Phillips, Cumming; cousins, Tracey Phillips, Dawsonville, Bud Phillips, Florida, Paula Phillips, Cumming, Lisa Sweat, Jefferson, Jesse Pearson, Dawsonville, and Jake Phillips, Dawsonville; numerous other cousins from the Jefferson area; and trusted canine companions, Kate and Chewy, also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, April 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with military honors.
Family to receive friends: Monday, April 5, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or at www.woundedwarriorproject.org., or the American Cancer Society, at www.cancer.org
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
