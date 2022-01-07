lewis

BRASELTON - Robert “Joe” Joseph Lewis, 90, Braselton, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Joe was born May 5, 1931 in Gastonia, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Reverend Glen H. Lewis and Beulah (Thomas) Lewis. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Tankersley.

Joe graduated from Georgia State University after which he served honorably in the United States Air Force. He was of the Baptist faith.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, Margie (Blair) Lewis; and daughters, Pamela Lewis, Leah Lewis and Cathy Lewis.

Funeral service: Monday, January 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel. Reverends Keith Moore and Jim Austin will officiate. Interment will be held at Center Grove Baptist Church in Pendergrass.

Family to receive friends: Monday, January 10, 2022 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville, Georgia 30501.

Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 9-15

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.