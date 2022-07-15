WINDER - Robert Karl Lopp, 76, Winder, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Mr. Lopp served as a funeral director with Service Corporation International "Dignity Memorial" for over 20 years where he ministered to grieving families throughout various funeral homes in the United States. Mr. Lopp was a member of Hamilton Mill Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Lopp is preceded in death by his parents, Karl Lopp and Ruth Shive Lopp; and sister, Barbara Ryan.
Mr. Lopp is survived by his devoted wife of 24 years, Donna Stromquist Lopp, Winder; children, Bryan Lopp, New Port Richey, Fla., and Joanna “Jody” Lopp, Palm Harbor, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Madisyn Lopp and Kyle Lopp.
Per the request of the family, no services will be held.
It is requested that donations be made in memory of Mr. Robert Lopp to the Hamilton Mill Presbyterian Church, 5152 Braselton Highway, Hoschton, Georgia 30548.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
