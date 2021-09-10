MABLETON - Robert “Kent” Harrison Sr., 84, Mableton, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
Kent was a native of Bethlehem and graduated from Winder-Barrow High School, Class of 1955. During his high school years, Kent was a football star that held the record for rushing yards until it was broken in the 1990’s. After graduation, Kent went on to work with CSX in different capacities and retired as a yard master after 44 years of service.
A story Kent loved to tell, and something that made him very proud, was his ability to quit smoking cold-turkey after his retirement. It struck him one day to quit, and his strong will allowed him to go from decades of smoking to cigarette-free.
In his retirement, Kent and Martha (“JoJo”) spent many weekends at their lake home in Alabama. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish with his cabin neighbors. Once all of his fishing friends had passed, Kent sold the cabin; fishing isn’t as fun unless you have good friends to share it with.
Kent is preceded in death by his parents, Emory Carson and Nannie Ree Harrison; his baby son, Marty Shane Harrison; and brothers, John Hillary “Hilly” Harrison and Emory Charles “Red” Harrison.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Martha Jo Harrison; children, Robert “Bob” Harrison (wife, Beth), Dallas, and Beverly Plymel (husband, Roger), Douglasville; grandsons, Randy Brown (wife, Jennifer), Dallas, Cory Harrison (wife, Myra), Navarre Beach, Fla., and Kenny Brown (wife, Brittany), Douglasville; and great-grandchildren, Aden Brown, Raylie Brown, Trey Brown, Mack Brown and Bree Brown.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Davis-Struempf Chapel with the Rev. Richard Wilkins officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 10, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wellstar Community Hospice, c/o Wellstar Foundation, 805 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 100, Marietta, Ga. 30066
For anyone wishing to view the service virtually, it will be live streamed at the above listed time on Kent’s tribute page at the above-listed service time at www.davisstruempf.com.
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory, Austell is in charge of arrangements.
