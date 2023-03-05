JEFFERSON - Robert L. “Bobby” Fields Sr., 82, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Mr. Fields was born in Atlanta, a son of the late Albert and Annie Lois Howard Fields. Mr. Fields was a member of Stonepath Church and was retired from Jackson Electric Membership Corporation.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Fields is preceded by his wife, Dorothy Nell Harris Fields; sons Ronnie Elrod and Greg Spencer; brothers Billy, Loyd and Raymond Fields; and a great-granddaughter, Juni Fields.
Survivors include daughters, Sherri Ballew (Randy), Watkinsville, Lori Andrews (Rob), Gainesville, and Kristi Strickland (Carey), Jefferson; sons, Robbie Fields (Deneen), Jefferson, and Rodney Spencer, McDonough; grandchildren, Kayla and Kelsie Ballew, Alyssa and Ashleigh Andrews, Jake (Lizzy) and Reuben Fields, Peyton and Aaron Strickland, Josh Spencer and Holly Presley; five great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Kina Williams, also survives.
Funeral service: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the Stonepath Church with the Reverend Carey Strickland officiating. A private burial will be held at a later time.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
