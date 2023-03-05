fields

JEFFERSON - Robert L. “Bobby” Fields Sr., 82, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Mr. Fields was born in Atlanta, a son of the late Albert and Annie Lois Howard Fields. Mr. Fields was a member of Stonepath Church and was retired from Jackson Electric Membership Corporation.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Fields is preceded by his wife, Dorothy Nell Harris Fields; sons Ronnie Elrod and Greg Spencer; brothers Billy, Loyd and Raymond Fields; and a great-granddaughter, Juni Fields.

Survivors include daughters, Sherri Ballew (Randy), Watkinsville, Lori Andrews (Rob), Gainesville, and Kristi Strickland (Carey), Jefferson; sons, Robbie Fields (Deneen), Jefferson, and Rodney Spencer, McDonough; grandchildren, Kayla and Kelsie Ballew, Alyssa and Ashleigh Andrews, Jake (Lizzy) and Reuben Fields, Peyton and Aaron Strickland, Josh Spencer and Holly Presley; five great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Kina Williams, also survives.

Funeral service: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the Stonepath Church with the Reverend Carey Strickland officiating. A private burial will be held at a later time.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of March 5-11

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.