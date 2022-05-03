JEFFERSON - Robert Laurence Healy, 54, Jefferson, entered rest Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Mr. Healy was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William Thomas Healy and the late Rosemary Jean Shay Healy. Mr. Healy attended the First Baptist Church of Jefferson and was the owner of Bright Beginnings Daycare.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Minish Healy, Jefferson; two daughters, Shelby Elizabeth Healy and Victoria Shay Healy, both of Savannah; brother, Keith Healy (Jan), Jefferson; niece and nephew, Grace Marie Healy and Hayden William Healy; step-children, Peyton Iturrian, Ashley Lyon, Justin Lyon and Dreama Bolt; and grandson, Gabriel Bolt.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. from the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with Pastor Sean Myers officiating.
Family to receive friends: After the service at their residence.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
