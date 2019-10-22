DANIELSVILLE - Robert Lawrence Farmer, 79, of Danielsville, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Farmer was born in Atlanta to the late Lawrence and Lucille Maddox Farmer. He was a member of Canaan Baptist Church and was a retired construction worker. In addition to his parents, Mr. Farmer was preceded in death by his son, Robert “Bobby” Farmer.
Mr. Farmer is survived by his wife, Kathy Delores Sorrow Farmer, Danielsville; children, Robin Coley, Linda Wood (Greg), and Ralph Farmer (Michelle), all of Danielsville, and Paul Farmer (Tressa), Hull; step-children, Clayton Sexton, Brandon Sexton and Nathaniel Sexton, all of Danielsville; brothers, David Farmer and Bill Farmer both of Locust Grove; eight grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Canaan Baptist Church with the Revs. David Strickland and Larry Dyer officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In