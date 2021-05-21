JEFFERSON - Robert Lee Akin Sr., 80, Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Mr. Akin was born in Colbert, a son to the late William Thomas Akins and the late Cordelia Watson Akins. Mr. Akin owned and operated an auto body repair business and worked the last 16 years at Kubota. Mr. Akin was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War. He was very involved with the Barrow County Veterans Resource Center and was a member of the Albert Gordon American Legion Post 56 in Jefferson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Akin was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Akin.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Jones Blessing Akin, Jefferson; son, Robert Lee Akin II and his wife Sandy, Nicholson; daughter, Melissa Exum and her husband Danny, Douglasville; step-sons, John Dustin Davis, Winder, Carl Blessing, Jefferson, and Jeffery Blessing, Magnolia, Texas; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren also survive.
Graveside service: Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Jackson Memorial Gardens in Commerce, with military honors. Dr. Jack Lawson and the Reverend Hardy Warmack will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Barrow County Veterans Resource Center, 66 McElroy Street, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In