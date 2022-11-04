mikel

WINDER - Robert Lee "Bob" Mikel, 95, Winder, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

He was born in Elsberry, Missouri, on September 11, 1927. He was of the Catholic faith. Bob was a plant supervisor for Continental Can for 35 years. Bob was a former president of the Khorey League Youth Baseball Association, Florissant, Missouri. He was an avid outdoorsman and he enjoyed NASCAR, Braves baseball and Falcons football.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Millard Lee and Clara Etta Watson Mikel; his wife of 65 years, Leona May Eaves Mikel; son, John Mikel; daughter, Angela Mikel; brother, William Mikel; and sister, Roberta Teson.

He is survived by his children, Robert (Michelle) Mikel Jr. Winston-Salem, N.C., Paul (Susan) Mikel, Loganville, Cory (Shannon) Mikel, Alvin, Texas, and Merilee Harrell, Winder; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Anne Mikel.

Services for Mr. Mikel will be announced by the family at a later date.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 6-12

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.