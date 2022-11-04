WINDER - Robert Lee "Bob" Mikel, 95, Winder, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
He was born in Elsberry, Missouri, on September 11, 1927. He was of the Catholic faith. Bob was a plant supervisor for Continental Can for 35 years. Bob was a former president of the Khorey League Youth Baseball Association, Florissant, Missouri. He was an avid outdoorsman and he enjoyed NASCAR, Braves baseball and Falcons football.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Millard Lee and Clara Etta Watson Mikel; his wife of 65 years, Leona May Eaves Mikel; son, John Mikel; daughter, Angela Mikel; brother, William Mikel; and sister, Roberta Teson.
He is survived by his children, Robert (Michelle) Mikel Jr. Winston-Salem, N.C., Paul (Susan) Mikel, Loganville, Cory (Shannon) Mikel, Alvin, Texas, and Merilee Harrell, Winder; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Anne Mikel.
Services for Mr. Mikel will be announced by the family at a later date.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In