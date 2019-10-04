BOGART - Robert Lee Glines, 72, Bogart, died Friday September 27, 2019, at his residence of an extended illness.
He was the son of the late Robert and Arvilla Johnson Glines. He was retired from the City of Atlanta.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Glines of the home; a son, Christopher (Shannon) Glines, Commerce; a daughter, Marie (Steven McDaniel) Glines, Winder; and eight grandchildren also survive.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
