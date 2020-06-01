HULL - Robert Lee Kitchens, 71, Hull, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.
Born on June 3, 1948 in Franklin County, Mr. Kitchens was the son of the late John Hoyt and Kathleen Elrod Kitchens. He was of the Baptist faith, retired from Mt. Vernon Mills and was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Mae Kitchens.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Slater Kitchens, of the home; sons, Michael Kitchens and Jody Kitchens; daughters, Amy Miller, Melissa Cowart and Tammy Jilks; brother, Junior Hoyt Kitchens; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, June 1, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
