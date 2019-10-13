DANIELSVILLE - Robert Lee “Lude” Bridges, 76, of Danielsville, died Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Mr. Bridges was a son of the late J.P. Bridges and Aletha Adams Bridges. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Oeline Strickland Bridges; one brother, Clayton Bridges; and one sister, Dora Preston.
Survivors include one brother, Clifford Bridges; two sisters, Doris Strickland and Diane Smallwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga., 30633, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
