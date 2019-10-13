DANIELSVILLE - Robert Lee “Lude” Bridges, 76, of Danielsville, died Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Mr. Bridges was a son of the late J.P. Bridges and Aletha Adams Bridges. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Oeline Strickland Bridges; one brother, Clayton Bridges; and one sister, Dora Preston.

Survivors include one brother, Clifford Bridges; two sisters, Doris Strickland and Diane Smallwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service: Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga., 30633, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 13-19

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.