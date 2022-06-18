rowland

COLBERT - Robert Lee Rowland, 76, Colbert, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home.

Mr. Rowland was born in Royston on May 7, 1946, son of the late Jessie Thomas Rowland and the late Vassie Lee Alewine Rowland. He was a bus driver, dairy farmer and of the Pentecostal faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Sorrow Rowland; son, Tracey Edward Rowland; grandchildren, Jesse Rowland, Timothy Rowland and Trey Rowland; three brothers; and one sister.

Survivors include his sons, Robert Mitchell Rowland. Colbert, and Stacey Lee Rowland (Amanda), Baldwin; daughter, Gail Rowland Hester, Athens; sisters, Frances Brown, Dewy Rose, Geneva Walker, Florida, Shirley Perry, Dewy Rose,  Linda Guest, Dewy Rose, Annette Haney, Dewy Rose, Judy Baxter, Bowman,  Bobbie Campbell, Dewy Rose, and Jean Sorrow, Royston; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Janice Loggins officiating. Interment will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.

Family to receive friends: Monday, June 20, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.

