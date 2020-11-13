Robert Lee Stephens, 76, husband of the late Liddie L. Stephens, died Monday, November 9, 2020.
Born in Madison, he was the son of the late Harvey and Eunice Stephens. Mr. Stephens retired from the University of Georgia as a Professor of Agriculture.
Survivors include his daughter, Jocelyn Marie (Don) Stephens-Smith; granddaughter, Samantha Marie Smith; great-grandson, Xavier Christian Smith; and brother, Albert Stephens.
Memorial service: Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel.
Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
