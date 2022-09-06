HULL - Robert Lee Varnes, 86, Hull, formerly of Madison, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at his home.
Born March 8, 1936, in Chattanooga, Tenn., he was the son of the late Fred and Maggie Stepp Varnes. He retired from Ty Cobb Health Systems as a dietary manager. He was a 20-year veteran of the United States Navy, where he served during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Varnes was a member of the Cornerstone Church in Madison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Vaughn Varnes; and son, Danny D. Varnes.
He is survived by his children, Randy Varnes (Liane), Karl Varnes (Sherry), Karen Hall (Brian), Tammy Lammp and Brad Vaughn (Angie); brother, Bill Varnes; grandchildren, Natasha Varnes, Michael Varnes, Stephanie Holder (Reginald), Elaine White (Kevin), Robert Varnes (Samantha), Marlayna Witherell (TJ), Phil Hall (Ashley), Caleb Hall and Emma Vaughn.; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Cassie, Landon, Brandon, MaryBeth, Wyatt, EmmaKate, Tripp, Braylen, Kace, Preston, Colt, Noah,and Blake; and a large number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, September 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia with the Rev. Gary Pritchett officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin Memorial Gardens – North.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome and can be sent to the funeral home. If preferred, donations can be made to the church of your choice or to Tin Can Sailor Inc., www.destroyers.org, in Mr. Varnes’ memory.
Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest register and leave personal condolences to the Varnes family, please visit stricklandfh.com.
