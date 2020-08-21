WINDER - Robert Lee Warren, 78, Winder, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Upon meeting and marrying Patricia “Pat” Doss, whom we lost in 2015, they began building a life together in Winder, Pat’s hometown. Anyone who knew Robert, knew him to be a hardworking, strong willed, do anything for you kind of man. Robert loved his wife of 52 years, his daughter, his son-in-law, and his granddaughter. He lived his life to create a better life for his family. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Mr. Warren is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia “Pat” Doss Warren; and parents, Bruce and Della Warren.
Mr. Warren is survived by his daughter, Leigh (Vince) Caine, Winder; sister, Wylean Carder, Winder; and grandchild, Ema Clair Warren Caine.
Graveside service: Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Billy Driskell officiating.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In