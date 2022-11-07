wood

AUBURN - Robert Lee Wood, 56, Auburn, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Wood was born April 6, 1966, in Atlanta, to Alice Greeson and the late Gary Wood. Mr. Wood has lived in Barrow County for the past 30 years.

He was the owner/operator of Summer and Winter Heating and Air. Mr. Wood was a man of God and a huge NASCAR fan with Kevin Harvick being his favorite driver.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by wife, Vett, Auburn; children, Dillon Hunt, Lawrenceville, Summer Wood and Willie Whitmore, Winder, Winter Wood and Adam Sherrif , Lawrenceville, T.C. Wood, Phoenix, Arizona, and Kaylee Wood, Covington; five grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Wood family.

