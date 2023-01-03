WINDER - Robert Lewis Binns, 62, Winder, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Mr. Binns was born in Atlanta, a son to the late Paul E. Binns II and the late Bobbie Marie Merck Binns. Mr. Binns was an assistant state transportation data administrator with the Georgia Department of Transportation and was a member of Free Chapel – Gainesville Campus. Mr. Binns was also a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Minard Binns, Winder; son, Matthew Binns, Lawrenceville; and brother, Trey Binns also survives.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 4 p.m. in the Free Chapel – Braselton Campus.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 3 until 4 p.m. in the Free Chapel – Braselton Campus.
In lieu of flowers, please make gifts in memory of Robert Binns to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, the Hospice of Northeast Georgia at www.nghs.com/foundation/hospice or to Free Chapel at www.freechapel.org.
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements, 706-622-8000. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
