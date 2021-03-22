DECATUR - Robert Manuel Mote, 84, Decatur, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Robert was born on May 23, 1936 in Newnan to the late Reese Emanuel Mote and Clara Mae Herron Mote. He was the middle son, and one of six children from this marriage. He also had six half-siblings in West Virginia (born to Reese Emanuel Mote and Margie Lyons Mote).
Robert grew up in Decatur, and was a proud member of Ousley United Methodist Church. He served our country for two years in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Juliet Parmalee Spinks Mote, who preceded him in death. He retired from General Motors in Doraville, giving 34 years of service. Robert loved nature and all of God's creatures.
Robert is survived by his four children, Kathy Mote (Neil), Decatur, Steve Mote (Roxanna), Loganville, Cindi Dye, Marietta, and Clara Mote McAtee (Chuck), Braselton; his seven grandchildren, Jaden Roach, Chris Mote, Haley Mote Bolding, James Vontes Dye, Francina Dye, Landon Ty Eubanks and Juliet Flowers; his one great-granddaughter, Elliana Mote; his sisters, Helen Robertson, Mansfield, Dot Creech, Marietta, Jean Taggart, West Virginia, and Judy Mote Miracle, West Virginia; and brother, Larry Lyons, West Virginia.
Memorial service: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel. A meal and gathering will be held at The Legends Golf Club at Chateau Elan in Braselton after the service for family and friends who would like to attend.
You may send flowers/plants to Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton or make a donation in honor of Robert Mote to Decatur Methodist Church at Decaturfirst.org/give.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
