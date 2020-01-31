WINDER - Robert Michael “Mike” Holman, 65, Winder, gained his wings January 29, 2020.
A life-long resident of Winder, he was a son of the late Robert Holman and Marie Manders Collier. He was a member of East Side Baptist Church and had attended Hi-Hope Training Center in Lawrenceville for 45 years. He had been a resident of Winder Health Care for the past six years.
Surviving are sisters and brothers-in-law, Pam and Max Hicks, Bethlehem, Karen Hughes, Kathy and Pruitt Raybon, all of Winder, Georgia.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Gilmer officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
