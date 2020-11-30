COMMERCE - Robert Michaels Horton, 49, Commerce, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Horton was born in Sasebo, Japan to Chalmer Blaine and Nancy Jo Pawuk Horton of Wood, Pennsylvania. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was employed with Diversified. Mr. Horton was chairman of the Team Georgia Wrestling Board. He and his wife served as the Team Georgia Girls National Director(s) and were influential in starting girls' wrestling in the State of Georgia.
Mr. Horton is survived by his wife, Sherry Horton, Commerce; children, Alexis Tostenson, Flowery Branch, Tre′ Horton, Buford, Hailey Verde, Flowery Branch, and Noah Horton, Commerce; brother, Steven Horton, Dayton, Ohio; and sister, Tauyna Creasey, Dayton, Ohio.
Memorial service: Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Bridge Community Church, 2026 Braselton Highway, Buford, Ga. 30519.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at the church.
