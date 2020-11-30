ATHENS - Robert Milton “Junior” Puckett, 60, Athens (South Jackson Community), entered into rest Friday, November 27, 2020.
Mr. Puckett was born in Athens, a son of Milton Puckett Sr. of Athens and the late Mary Ann Pearson Bond, and was a member of Archer Grove Holiness Church. In addition to his mother, Mr. Puckett is preceded by his grandparents; and a brother, John Anderson Puckett.
Survivors in addition to his father are two brothers, William Puckett and his wife Louann, Jefferson, and Mark Puckett and his wife Carly, Jefferson; sister, Rebecca Edwards, Athens; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Graveside service: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. from Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens with the Rev. Scott Alexander officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In