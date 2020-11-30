puckett

ATHENS - Robert Milton “Junior” Puckett, 60, Athens (South Jackson Community), entered into rest Friday, November 27, 2020.

Mr. Puckett was born in Athens, a son of Milton Puckett Sr. of Athens and the late Mary Ann Pearson Bond, and was a member of Archer Grove Holiness Church. In addition to his mother, Mr. Puckett is preceded by his grandparents; and a brother, John Anderson Puckett.

Survivors in addition to his father are two brothers, William Puckett and his wife Louann, Jefferson, and Mark Puckett and his wife Carly, Jefferson; sister, Rebecca Edwards, Athens; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Graveside service: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. from Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens with the Rev. Scott Alexander officiating.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.  at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 29-December 5

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.