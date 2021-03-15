HOSCHTON - Robert O. Sumpter, 86, Hoschton, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Robert was born August 17, 1934 in Dearborn, Michigan. He was the son of the late Homer Sumpter and Julia Lowie Sumpter. Robert served in the United States Army as a member of the 82ndAirborne.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Myrna (Venero) Sumpter, Hoschton; daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia (James) Taggart, Buford, and Melissa (Lewis) Fraser, Oakwood; grandchildren, Amanda Diaz, Lewis Fraser III, Nicholas Fraser, Alexandra Taggart, Annelise Taggart, Ava Taggart and Sterling Taggart; and six great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held.

Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

