COMER - Robert Pope Graham, 54, Whitsel Hollow Road, Comer, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Graham was born in Athens on July 18, 1965, son of the late Harvey W. Graham Jr. and Jeanette Smith Graham. He was a retired carpenter and a member of Collier Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Taylor Graham, Comer; siblings, Ronnie and Freda Graham, Danielsville, and Diarene and Dennis Tiller, Comer; nephews, Christopher Graham and Joseph Drake; nieces, Rhonda Graham Fortson, Jennifer Sexton and Wendy Burroughs.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Nicole Anderson.
Memorial service: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Collier Baptist Church.
Memorial service: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Collier Baptist Church.
