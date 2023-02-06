DANIELSVILLE - Robert R. Burgess, 80, Danielsville, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Born on February 12, 1942, in Colquitt County, Mr. Burgess was the son of the late Arthur R. and Audrey Mae Greer Burgess. He was the widower of Brenda Diane Pope Burgess, a self-employed carpenter, attended Rogers Baptist Church, was a U.S. Army Veteran and was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Barnes; and brothers, Jack Lockerman, Walter Burgess and Fred Burgess.
Survivors include daughter, Lora Burgess; bonus daughter, Lynn Elrod; step-son, Skip (Lisa) Fincannon; grandchildren, Crystal (Daniel) May, Chip (Lyndsay) Fincannon, Stormie Fincannon, Ashley Fincannon and Jacob Fincannon; great-grandchildren, Bradley, Finley, Seth and River; and many cousins.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 pm on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the Rogers Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
