DANIELSVILLE - Robert Randall Phillips Jr., 56, Danielsville, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at his residence.
Born on August 30, 1963 in Winder, he was the son of the late Benjamin Bevard Phillips and Mildred Carolyn Davis.
Survivors include sisters, Charlotte Ann Dockery and Penny Elaine Phillips; brother-in-law, Dusty “Doc” Dockery; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Sunday July 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dusty "Doc" Dockery officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
