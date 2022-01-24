BRASELTON - Robert "Rob" Paul Aldred, 52, Braselton, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Rob was born on June 15, 1969 in Somerville, Massachusetts to Stanley and Eileen Aldred. He was a 1987 graduate of Woburn High School where he was a talented soccer player who then set out to realize his dream as a career Civil Servant.
Rob spent his early career serving as an EMT, paramedic, ski patroller and firefighter in New England. In 2008 he made his home in Georgia and joined Barrow County Emergency Services. His grant writing was responsible for bringing thousands of dollars in new equipment to his department. In 2014 his many contributions to Barrow County were recognized, and he was awarded Georgia’s Firefighter of the Year. In 2016 Rob was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Rob proudly served the Barrow community as a firefighter and paramedic for 13 years before his retirement in 2021.
It was in Georgia where he met his best friend, Nicole. They were married in 2010. Their union was blessed with what he considered his greatest gift, the birth of their daughter Sarah Elizabeth.
Rob was an enormous Boston sports fan. His many other interests included skiing, boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, vacations to Disney World and train collecting.
A devoted father, husband, son and friend. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Nicole Aldred; daughter, Sarah Aldred; parents, Stanley and Eileen Aldred; sisters, Patricia Reid and her husband Calvin Reid, and Susanne Alexander and her fiancée Richard Nogueira; brother, William Aldred and his wife Dani Place; aunt, Patricia Whelan; nephews, Mac Alexander and Ethan Fahey; nieces, Emma Fahey and Ella Fahey; furry pals, Belle and Lola; his brothers and sisters of Barrow County Emergency Services; and many dear friends.
Celebration service: Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. at The Venue at Friendship Springs, 7340 Friendship Springs Blvd., Flowery Branch, Ga. 30542.
Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966, is in charge of arrangements.
