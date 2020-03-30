FISHERS, INDIANA - Robert T. “Bob” Milton, 57, of Fishers, Indiana, passed away March 26, 2020.
He was born October 27, 1962 in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Thomas Frederick and Shirley Ann Hirschler Milton. Bob graduated from North Central High School, Class of 1981, and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business. He is a Naval Aviator who served our Nation in the United States Navy as a pilot of the P-3 Orion Anti-Submarine Warfare submarine hunting aircraft logging time in combat zones in the Middle East. After his service in the Navy, he studied to become a certified public accountant earning his CPA in 1993 working for a number of enterprises to include Ameripath.
On October 3, 1998, Bob married the love of his life, the former Tammie Gay Whitsel, who grew up in Danielsville, outside of Athens. Together, they raised two beautiful children, Jack Thomas Milton and Tess Olivia Milton for whom he was extremely proud. The family loved to travel and generated many happy memories traveling from Belize to Bali, Paris to Punta Cana, and Greece to Galapagos. Bob also treasured his big-brother relationship with his sister, Ann, with whom he remained extremely close his entire life.
Bob grew up attending Cross and Crown Lutheran Church and was a member of the Indiana University Alumni Association, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was an avid Indiana Hoosiers fan and a season ticket holder for the Indianapolis Colts. He especially prized his time flying with his dad, Tom, in Tom’s Beechcraft Bonanza. He enjoyed lifelong friendships with classmates that he picked up along the way as deep friends to include Bob B., Scot, Keir, and Doug.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at lls.org.
Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
