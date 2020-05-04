JEFFERSON - Robert Vernon McClain, 70, Jefferson, passed away April 21, 2020.
He was born June 27, 1949 in Bremen to the late Melvin and Mildred McClain.
Robert served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. For his service, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with V device, The Bronze Star Medal with V Device, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam 13th Campaign Medal, Army Combat Action Badge, the Good Conduct Medal and two Purple Heart Medals.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Drake McClain, Jefferson; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Mark Bankus, Midland; son, Shawn McClain, Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Erika McLaughlin, Micayla McLaughlin, Kade McClain, Nate Bankus, and Melissa Bankus; and brother, Richard McClain.
A private graveside service was held April 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Fruithurst Cemetery with Military Chaplain Randall officiating. The United States Army Honor Guard provided military honors. Interment followed after the service.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com. Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Ga.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In