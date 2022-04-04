DANIELSVILLE - Robert W. Owens, 70, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
He was the son of the late Russell and Gene Owens; he was also preceded in death by his son, Glenn Owens. Mr. Owens retired from St. Mary’s Hospital as a network engineer and also worked at Johnson & Johnson. He enjoyed flying his model airplanes, playing guitar and fishing and he was a Ham Radio Operator. Mr. Owens was a Freemason and was a Shriner.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Owens; daughter, Maryann Owens; brother, James Owens; and nephew, Michael Owens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, April 4, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville Chapel.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
