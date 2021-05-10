Robert Westbrook Perry, 89, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
A lifelong resident of Danielsville, Mr. Perry was a son of the late Luke Perry and Mellie Norris Perry. He was principal of Danielsville Elementary School for over 30 years and was a member of the Madison County Retired Educators Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Celeste Freeman Perry; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include two sons, Dale (Kim) Perry and Marc (Donna) Perry; two sisters, Martha Black and Grace Robertson; six grandchildren, Jessica Perry, Robert Perry, Mandy Perry, Dr. Kayla Perry-Walker, Chandler Perry and Julia Perry; and one great-grandchild, Caroline Perry.
Funeral service: Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, May 9, 2021 from 2 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison County Retired Educators Association.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
