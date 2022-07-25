wortman

Robert Wortman passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Robert was born on May 3, 1943 and adopted by Robert and Constance Wortman in Cincinnati, Ohio. After graduating from Purcell Marion High School, he went on to study education and play football at the Ohio State University.

While working on Jimmy Carter’s campaign Robert met his wife Jean Howard. They were married on November 1,1978. They gave birth to their son Matthew Wortman in September 1979 and raised him in Winder.

In 2004 Robert, Jean and Matthew decided to go into business together and built a Zaxby’s Restaurant in Valrico, Florida. This business has now expanded to two Zaxby’s and a McAlister’s Deli.

In 2014 Robert retired and he and Jean moved to Valrico, Fla., to be closer to their grandchildren and their businesses.

Robert was predeceased by his loving wife, Jean Howard.

He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Cunningham; his son, Matthew Wortman; and his grandchildren, Mikaela, Clay and Cael Wortman.

