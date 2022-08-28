MAYSVILLE - Roberta Ann Barrier, 68, Maysville, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Mrs. Barrier was born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, to the late John Robert and Cora Elizabeth Jackson Keen. Mrs. Barrier was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barrier was also preceded in death by her husband, Empsey Odell Barrier; and daughter, Cora “Missy” Brammer.
Mrs. Barrier is survived by her daughters, Corrie Evans (Bradley), Commerce, and Christina Neal (Chris), Auburn; sons, Ricky Barrier, Maysville, and Charles Keen (Angie), Athens; nine grandchildren; brothers, Robert Keen (Connie), Maryland, and Richard Keen (Betty), Virginia; and sister, Debbie Crawford, Maryland.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Hagwood officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
