Roberta Geneva Wood went to be with her love Charles on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
In Heaven together again, Charles and Roberta were married 50 years, and lived all their lives in Jefferson. They raised four children and one adopted grandson. Roberta was retired from Baker and Taylor, loved planting flowers and loved her grandchildren. Roberta was a big Atlanta Braves fan. She attended Attica Baptist Church.
Roberta was born in Rabun County, a daughter of the late Claude B. and Novie Turpin Davis. In addition to her parents Mrs. Wood is preceded by sisters, Eva Edwards, Dot Pittman and Hazel Smith; brothers, Clyde Davis and Ed Davis; and her beloved husband, Charles Benson Wood.
Survivors include her children, Bradley Wood (Peggy), Lynnville, Tennessee, Diana Fulcher (Terry), Jefferson, Dale Wood (Shirley), Jefferson, and Toni Marie Kirkland, Jefferson; adopted son, Dustin Wood (Sierra), Jefferson; sister, Claudia Chastain, Jefferson; brother, Johnny Davis (Donna), Danielsville; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Shane Moore officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce, Georgia. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Chad Fulcher, Ryan Fulcher, Nathan Wood, Tommy Smith, Jimmy Chastain and Cory Pickett.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 12-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to maintain safe social distancing and please wear protective masks due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In