JEFFERSON - Roberta Marie Stull Mason, 82, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, January 8, 2021.
Ms. Mason was born in Sandy, Ohio, a daughter of the late Telford and Faye Jones Stull. Ms. Mason was retired from Bell’s Food Market in Jefferson after a number of years where she was always recognized by customers by her friendly smile and sweet disposition.
Survivors include a daughter, Michele Mason Malone, Jefferson; sister, Betty Sharady, New Philadelphia, Ohio; two grandchildren, Jennifer Gibbons, Clarkesville, and Buford D. Malone III, Athens; two great-grandchildren, Cody and Chesney Loudermilk also survive.
In accordance with Ms. Mason’s wishes, her remains were to be cremated with a memorial service held in Ohio at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia, 6065 Roswell Road NE #770, Atlanta, Georgia 30328 or to www.epilepsy.com.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In