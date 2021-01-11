mason

JEFFERSON - Roberta Marie Stull Mason, 82, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, January 8, 2021.

Ms. Mason was born in Sandy, Ohio, a daughter of the late Telford and Faye Jones Stull. Ms. Mason was retired from Bell’s Food Market in Jefferson after a number of years where she was always recognized by customers by her friendly smile and sweet disposition.

Survivors include a daughter, Michele Mason Malone, Jefferson; sister, Betty Sharady, New Philadelphia, Ohio; two grandchildren, Jennifer Gibbons, Clarkesville, and Buford D. Malone III, Athens; two great-grandchildren, Cody and Chesney Loudermilk also survive.

In accordance with Ms. Mason’s wishes, her remains were to be cremated with a memorial service held in Ohio at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia, 6065 Roswell Road NE #770, Atlanta, Georgia 30328 or to www.epilepsy.com.

Week of January 10-16

