WINDER- Roberto Encarnacion Sr., 71 of Winder, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021.

He was a native of St. Croix, USVI and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. Roberto was of the Christian faith and a faithful member of Iglesia Pentecostal La Armadura, where he was a co-pastor, counselor and a teacher. He was a very talented guitarist, carpenter and artist. Roberto loved his family and especially his grandchildren.

Roberto was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Herminia Solis Encarnacion; and brother, Juan Encarnacion.

He is survived by his loving wife, Luz Virginia Encarnacion, Winder; two sons, Bobby Encarnacion, Winder, and Eliezer Encarnacion, Dacula; two daughters, Marilyn Morales, Dacula, and Helen Yarwood, Dacula; a daughter-in-law, Shemaka Encarnacion; two sons-in-law, Chris Yarwood and Emanuel Morales; four brothers, Jose “Cheito” Encarnacion, St. Croix, USVI, Rafael “Rafi” Encarnacion, St. Croix, USVI, Gilbert Encarnacion, St. Croix, USVI and Miguel Encarnacion, St. Croix, USVI; two sisters, Antolina “Tolina” Encarnacion, Lithonia, and Aracelis “Shelly” Encarnacion, Orlando, Fla.; six grandchildren, Jeanyah Yarwood, Eliezer Encarnacion "Junior", Zahina Encarnacion, Jireh Encarnacion, Adrieyl Encarnacion and Emma Morales; three brothers-in-law, Jose A. Concepcion, Winder, Flor Concepcion, St. Croix, USVI, and Carlos Ruben Rivera, St. Croix, USVI ; two sisters-in-law, Juanita Encarnacion, Clearwater, Fla., and Haidee Encarnacion, St. Croix, USVI; and his three best friends, Jesus and Jose Nieves and Andres Robles.

Funeral service: Monday, August 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at The First Pentecostal Church of Buford. Interment will be held at The Georgia National Cemetery with military honors.

Family to receive friends: Monday, August 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of August 29-September 4

