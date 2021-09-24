COMMERCE - Robin Garnett Lord, 64, Commerce, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospice House, surrounded by his wife of 46 years and his three children.
Mr. Lord was born in Commerce to the late Telford Lee and Betty Shirley Lord. He was a member of Apple Valley Baptist Church and was retired from The Home Depot. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lord was preceded in death by his brothers, Bert Lord and John Shirley Lord; and a special uncle, Ben Shirley.
Mr. Lord is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Pace Lord, Commerce; sons, Jason Lord, Apple Valley community, and Jacob Lord (Kayle), Maysville; daughter, Jessica Smith (Josh), Nicholson; sister, Marva Lee Lord Townsend, Marietta; grandchildren, Cayden Lord, Riley Pace Lord, Camryn Clair Lord, Eli Savage, Emilia Savage, Lanie Patrick, A.J. Patrick and Harris Lord; one nephew; and three nieces.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In