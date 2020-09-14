CLARKESVILLE - Robin Miller, 54, Clarkesville, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020.
Born in Demorest on October 2, 1965, Robin was the daughter of Jean Frye Miller and the late Dr. Robert M. Miller. She was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a teacher and a friend. Robin was an educator for more than 22 years, most recently in the Banks County School System. Robin loved teaching and investing in others; she liked to plant seeds of kindness in others and watch them grow. Robin was creative. She enjoyed sewing and art, writing and making cards. Robin was also a treasure and antique collector. She will be greatly missed by all the many lives she touched.
Survivors include her mother, Jean Frye Miller, Clarkesville; son, Jack Gale, Demorest; daughters, Emory Gale, Demorest, and McKenna Giaquinta, Demorest; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Cary and Denise Miller, Clarkesville; sister and brother-in-law, Alyson M. and Warren Stubbs, Marietta; best friend, Laura Matlock, Clarkesville; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Drop-in memorial reception: Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Matlock Residence, 333 Old Clarkesville Mill Road, Clarkesville, Ga. 30523.
An online guest book is available for the Miller family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com, or condolences may be mailed to the Miller family at P.O. Box 704, Demorest, Ga. 30535. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel and Gardens, Clarkesville, 706-754-6256.
