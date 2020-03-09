SUWANEE - Roderick E. McDonald, 86, Suwanee, died March 7, 2020.
Mr. McDonald, a native of Sharpsburg, was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church and had previously attended Duluth First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Hatha Rae McDonald, Suwanee; daughters, Melinda R. McDonald and her husband, Frank Quattrochi, Atlanta, and Martha A. Kocis and her husband, Stephen, Suwanee; sister, Betty D. Yarborough, Suwanee; grandchildren, Colin Douthit, Clark Douthit, Hunter Kocis and Matthew Kocis; great-grandchildren, Samuel Douthit and Josephine Douthit.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church, 2651 Hwy. 16 East, Sharpsburg, Ga. 30277, 770-254-8876.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
