COMMERCE - Rodney Gene Hart, 50, Commerce, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Hart was born in Live Oak, Fla. to Gene and Thelma Pritchett Hart, Commerce. Mr. Hart was a truck driver for Tony’s Water Service and was a member of New Salem United Methodist Church. Mr. Hart was preceded in death by his nephew, Tyler Bush.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hart is also survived by his sons, Cody Hart (Trisha) and Jody Hart (Sarah Meggs), both of Commerce; daughter, Emily Hart, Athens; four grandchildren; sisters, Rita Hart Bush and Tricia Mealor, both of Commerce; and niece, Katie Mealor.
Due to the current situation with COVID-19, there will be a private family graveside service that will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from the New Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Campbell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
