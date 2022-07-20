COLBERT - Rodney Wade Baker, 60, Colbert, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Born and raised in Madison County, he was the son of Marian Thomas and the late Henry Baker.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randall Baker; and step-father, Allan Thomas.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing horseshoes, gardening and spending time with his friends and family. He was a loving son, father, grandfather and great friend to many.
Survivors include his mother, Marian Thomas; two daughters, Ashlei (Kyle) Roper and Alex (Robert) Hanley; grandchildren, Lakin Wood, Linslei Wood, Conner Hanley and Kylei Roper.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Word of Life Church in Colbert with Pastor Herman Nations officiating.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
