AUBURN - Rodney Wayne Knight, 55, Auburn, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his residence.
He was born in Lawrenceville, to the late Billy Joe and Blanche Marie Bradley Knight. Mr. Knight had resided in Barrow County for most of his life and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Auburn. He was employed by CLS Lab Services.
Surviving are step-father, Doug Page, Winder; and brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Jill Knight, Winder.
Funeral service: Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Frankie Green officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 12 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In