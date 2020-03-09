BOWMAN - Roger Dale Pressley, 69, Bowman, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Pressley was born in Jefferson on October 2, 1950, son of the late Roy Lee Pressley and the late Dorothy Cox Pressley. He was a paint and body shop worker having worked at Classic Auto Service Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sunny Lee Pressley.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Lacey and James Oliver, Jefferson; grandchildren, Autumn Arredondo, Alyna Thornton and Angel Oliver; brothers, Steve Pressley, Commerce, Dan Pressley, Colbert, and LeRoy Parr, Elberton; sisters, Barbara Ann Pressley Cox, Colbert, and Tammy Benton, Elberton.
Funeral service: Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 13, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
