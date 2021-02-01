HULL - Roger Delmas Barrett, 74, Hull, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Barrett was born on September 1, 1946, son of the late Guy Barrett and the late Ida Ann Brown Barrett. He was a retired machinist having worked for Reliance Electric for 32 years. Mr. Barrett will be remembered for his Christmas lights on the hill in Hull, and for sharing friendships at the flea market.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Seymour and Guynell Adams.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Barbara Watson Barrett; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Marty Hatfield, Spring, Texas; sons and daughters-in-law, Neal and Charity Barrett, Tennessee, Lynn and Gwenn Evans, Royston, and Danny Evans, Athens; sisters, Magdalene Hardy, Commerce, Pat Purcell, Commerce, and Joyce Scoggins, Gainesville; grandchildren and spouses, Ashleigh and Matt Burton, Eli Evans, Grayson Evans, Tyler and Dakota Black, Hunter and Savannah Hatfield, Dawson Hatfield and Rylie Hatfield; great-grandchildren, Maddox Black, Remington Black, Joseph Burton, Adrian Burton and Sebastian Burton.
Graveside service: Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Terry Cleveland officiating. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
